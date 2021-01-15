Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations dip slightly as state reports more than 100 deaths; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 3,916 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 11 a.m. on Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

On Jan. 9, 2021, North Carolina reported its highest one-day number of COVID-19 cases with 11,581 new cases reported, exceeding the state’s previous highest day, 10,398, set on Jan. 7.

8,914 cases were reported on Friday.

The state hit a new record number of hospitalizations on Thursday, Jan. 14, with 3,990.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 659,840, and 7,933 people have died. 596,770 are molecular positive cases, and 63,070 are antigen-positive cases.

NCDHHS says that 11.2% of daily coronavirus tests conducted since the last report have been positive. To calculate daily percent positive NCDHHS only uses molecular test results from laboratories that report both positives and negatives through electronic laboratory reporting in NC COVID.

There have been a total of 7,874,642 coronavirus tests completed.

4,632 hospital beds are currently available and staffed, and 16,386 are in use. Others are either unstaffed or unreported.

As of Monday, Jan. 11, there have been 521,475 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

“We begin 2021 in our most dangerous position in this pandemic. We have critically high rates of spread in much of our state,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “I encourage you to avoid getting together indoors with anyone who doesn’t live with you. If you plan to see other people, keep it outside and very small. Wear a mask the whole time. We must do all that we can to protect one another.”

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: