Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations, deaths, daily cases, infection rate all drop on Sunday

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Sunday.

Hospitalizations continue to fall and now stand at 2,782 current patients. 4,899 more cases were reported on Sunday raising the state tally to 757,526 since the start of the pandemic. 48 related deaths were reported on Sunday. There are now 9,335 related fatalities. the infection rate dropped to 8.5%.

President Biden has said he wants schools serving kindergarten through eighth grade open by April. Health officials like CDC Director Rochelle Walensky say reopening schools should be a higher priority than bars or restaurants.

“CDC continues to recommend that K-12 schools be the last settings to close after all other mitigation methods have been deployed, and the first to reopen when they can do so safely,” Walensky said.

The White House is pushing hard for Congress to pass President Biden’s COVID-19 relief legislation to give schools more funding to reopen and stay open.

“School settings do not result in rapid spread of COVID-19 when mitigation measures are followed,” Walensky said, “including masking, decreasing density and proper ventilation.”

Not all schools have the space or the money to implement those measures, Walensky said, which is part of the reason Biden said Congress needs to pass his relief package.

“The cost of inaction is high,” Biden said. “And it’s growing every day.”

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: