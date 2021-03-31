Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations, daily infection rate on the rise

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.
1,929 new cases were reported Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 914,132. 12,112 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported overall.
The ‘daily percent positive’ rate rose slightly to 6.5 percent. At least 11,336,690 tests have been administered.
955 patients remain hospitalized.
As of Monday, March 29, 876,108 COVID-19 patients are presumed to be recovered from the virus.
On Tuesday CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said she is ‘scared’ and worried about Americans letting their guard down with the widespread loosening of restrictions around the country.
On Monday President Biden echoed CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky’s concerns about a new wave with many restrictions nationwide being loosened.
Also on Monday, Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools announced that most of their metrics including case rate and infection rate have gotten worse over the course of the last week.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 4,145 positive cases and 82 related deaths
- Anson County – 2,425 positive cases and 55 related deaths
- Avery County – 1,995 positive cases and 20 related deaths
- Burke County – 9,540 positive cases and 146 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 19,748 positive cases and 241 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 8,954 positive cases and 101 related deaths
- Catawba County – 18,218 positive cases and 291 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 10,880 positive cases and 219 related deaths
- Gaston County – 24,872 positive cases and 401 related deaths
- Iredell County – 17,451 positive cases and 203 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 9,303 positive cases and 80 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 102,725 positive cases and 909 related deaths
- Rowan County – 15,684 positive cases and 297 related deaths
- Stanly County – 7,293 positive cases and 112 related deaths
- Union County – 22,381 positive cases and 209 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 6,297 positive cases and 105 related deaths