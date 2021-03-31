Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations, daily infection rate on the rise

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

1,929 new cases were reported Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 914,132. 12,112 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported overall.

The ‘daily percent positive’ rate rose slightly to 6.5 percent. At least 11,336,690 tests have been administered.

955 patients remain hospitalized.

As of Monday, March 29, 876,108 COVID-19 patients are presumed to be recovered from the virus.

On Tuesday CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said she is ‘scared’ and worried about Americans letting their guard down with the widespread loosening of restrictions around the country.

On Monday President Biden echoed CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky’s concerns about a new wave with many restrictions nationwide being loosened.

Also on Monday, Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools announced that most of their metrics including case rate and infection rate have gotten worse over the course of the last week.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: