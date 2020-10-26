Coronavirus in North Carolina: NC reports over 1,800 new cases, bringing total past 260,000; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus data on Monday.
State health officials said 1,643 more cases and two additional deaths are being reported since Sunday, Oct. 25. There are now 261,742 confirmed cases and 4,170 related deaths statewide.
NCDHHS said so far, 218,541 people have recovered from the virus.
The rate of infection is currently at 6.6% and nearly four million tests have been administered.
NCDHHS said 1,193 patients are currently in the hospital, remaining steady since 921 were first reported on Oct. 1, 2020.
The U.S. reported a record 84,000 daily cases on Friday, eclipsing the previous high set in July of 77,000. On Monday, a record seven-day rolling average was reported across the U.S.
On Saturday, Mecklenburg County ordered the United House of Prayer for All People to close due to a COVID-19 outbreak that has infected more than 120 people across multiple state lines and left at least three people dead.
The outbreak is tied to an event held at a church located on Beatties Ford Road.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Mecklenburg County – 33,279 positive cases and 384 related deaths
- Gaston County – 7,243 positive cases and 112 related deaths
- Union County – 5,847 positive cases and 63 related deaths
- Anson County – 723 positive cases and 9 related deaths
- Stanly County – 2,414 positive cases and 60 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 4,815 positive cases and 91 related deaths
- Rowan County – 4,079 positive cases and 115 related deaths
- Iredell County – 3,750 positive cases and 34 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 3,088 positive cases and 83 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 2,324 positive cases and 16 deaths
- Catawba County – 4,302 positive cases and 61 related deaths
- Alexander County – 830 positive cases and 9 death
- Burke County – 2,633 positive cases and 48 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 2,431 positive cases and 19 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 1,689 positive cases and 37 related deaths
- Avery County – 608 positive cases and 0 deaths
