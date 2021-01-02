Not a good start: NC begins 2021 with record COVID hospitalizations, daily cases, infection rate

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — The North Carolina Department of HEalth and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Saturday. NCDHHS did not release data over the New Year’s holiday.

9,527 more cases were reported for January 1 and 9,365 were reported for Saturday. This is the first time the state has seen a daily case number north of 9,000. The previous high was recorded on December 30 with 8,551.

Hospitalizations remain at an all-time high with 3,479 patients currently in the hospital.

“We begin 2021 in our most dangerous position in this pandemic. We have critically high rates of spread in much of our state,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “I encourage you to avoid getting together indoors with anyone who doesn’t live with you. If you plan to see other people keep it outside and very small. Wear a mask the whole time. We must do all that we can to protect one another.”

The infection rate now stands at 15.5%, another record. NCDHHS says it wants to see that number below 5. The percentage has not remained steadily in single digits for over a month now.

While state and local officials have discouraged mass gatherings, a Charlotte church that held a ‘super-spreader’ event in October leaving hundreds of people with the virus is planning another event for this weekend at its location on Beatties Ford Road.

Earlier this week the White House Coronavirus Task Force issued stark warnings to North Carolinians.

“If you are under 40 and you gathered beyond your immediate household, you need to assume you became infected with COVID-19 even if you don’t have any symptoms. You are dangerous to others and must isolate away from anyone at increased risk for severe disease and get tested. If you are over 65 or if you have significant health conditions, you should not enter any indoor public spaces where anyone is unmasked and you should have groceries and medications delivered.”

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 64,442 positive cases and 568 related deaths

Gaston County – 16,093 positive cases and 243 related deaths

Union County – 13,039 positive cases and 101 related deaths

Anson County – 1,464 positive cases and 27 related deaths

Stanly County – 4,460 positive cases and 78 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 11,608 positive cases and 151 related deaths

Rowan County – 9,488 positive cases and 172 related deaths

Iredell County – 9,739 positive cases and 102 related deaths

Cleveland County – 6,956 positive cases and 144 related deaths

Lincoln County – 5,585 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Catawba County – 11,498 positive cases and 160 related deaths

Alexander County – 2,755 positive cases and 30 related deaths

Burke County – 6,396 positive cases and 75 related deaths

Caldwell County – 6,130 positive cases and 31 related deaths

Wilkes County – 4,029 positive cases and 73 related deaths

Avery County – 1,369 positive cases and 15 related deaths

