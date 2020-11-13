Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations hit all-time high as case count passes 305,000; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 1,423 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 12:45 p.m. on Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Two updates will be made to the NC COVID-19 dashboards on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, that will impact numbers, according to a NCDHHS statement provided below:

“Hospitalization Data: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has revised the criteria for reporting COVID-19 hospitalizations. Previously, the CDC required that hospitals report patients only when they were under isolation precautions, which is typically a maximum of 21 days. Because patients may suffer the effects of COVID-19 for a longer period of time, the CDC now requires that hospitalizations be reported for the entire length of stay.

As a result, it is likely that North Carolina will see a one-time increase in hospitalizations and a continued higher number under the new definition.

Time of Reporting: NCDHHS is modifying the time that the data is pulled for the dashboards. As a result, there will be a one-time artificial decrease in the number of tests, cases and deaths on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 as the data will cover 10 hours as opposed to the standard 24 hours. Future data will cover the standard 24-hour period.”

The three highest numbers of new cases were recorded on Friday, Oct. 30, Thursday Nov. 5, and Friday Nov. 6 with the record of 2,908 set last Friday.

On Friday, Nov. 13, NCDHHS said 1,779 new cases were reported.

“This is not the milestone we want to be hitting, particularly as we head into holidays where people want to come together. I am asking North Carolinians to do what they do best, look out for each other. Wear a mask. Wait six feet apart. Wash your hands often. We’ve had more time to learn about this devastating virus and study after study shows that these three simple actions can help keep our family, friends, and neighbors from getting sick,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 305,233, and 4,720 people have died. 290,802 are molecular positive cases, and 14,431 are antigen-positive cases.

There have been 4,522,336 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 8.0% of those tests have been positive.

NCDHHS said 4,934 hospital beds are currently available and staffed, and 15,958 are in use. Others are either unstaffed or unreported.

As of Monday, Nov. 9, there have been 261,719 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 37,627 positive cases and 412 related deaths

Gaston County – 8,650 positive cases and 157 related deaths

Union County – 6,671 positive cases and 67 related deaths

Anson County – 796 positive cases and 13 related deaths

Stanly County – 2,631 positive cases and 74 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 5,693 positive cases and 99 related deaths

Rowan County – 4,746 positive cases and 122 related deaths

Iredell County – 4,431 positive cases and 35 related deaths

Cleveland County – 3,680 positive cases and 95 related deaths

Lincoln County – 2,853 positive cases and 16 related deaths

Catawba County – 5,446 positive cases and 67 related deaths

Alexander County – 1,231 positive cases and 12 related deaths

Burke County – 3,131 positive cases and 60 related deaths

Caldwell County – 2,967 positive cases and 21 related deaths

Wilkes County – 2,198 positive cases and 43 related deaths

Avery County – 714 positive cases and 2 deaths

