Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations continue to plummet, percent positive falls; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 2,185 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 1:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
4,568 cases were reported on Thursday.
The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 810,466, and 10,294 people have died. 714,012 are molecular positive cases, and 96,454 are antigen-positive cases.
NCDHHS says that 5.9% of daily coronavirus tests conducted since the last report have been positive. To calculate daily percent positive NCDHHS only uses molecular test results from laboratories that report both positives and negatives through electronic laboratory reporting in NC COVID.
There have been a total of 9,447,619 coronavirus tests completed.
4,865 hospital beds are currently available and staffed, and 16,169 are in use. Others are either unstaffed or unreported.
As of Monday, Feb. 8, there have been 730,454 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 3,717 positive cases and 71 related deaths
- Anson County – 2,179 positive cases and 48 related deaths
- Avery County – 1,766 positive cases and 18 related deaths
- Burke County – 8,812 positive cases and 121 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 17,314 positive cases and 218 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 8,285 positive cases and 63 related deaths
- Catawba County – 16,613 positive cases and 260 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 9,709 positive cases and 207 related deaths
- Gaston County – 22,489 positive cases and 354 related deaths
- Iredell County – 15,428 positive cases and 173 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 8,348 positive cases and 57 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 91,600 positive cases and 802 related deaths
- Rowan County – 14,011 positive cases and 259 related deaths
- Stanly County – 6,347 positive cases and 103 related deaths
- Union County – 19,511 positive cases and 175 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 5,740 positive cases and 95 related deaths