Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations continue to gradually fall

The North Carolina Department of Public Health released its latest coronavirus statistics on Saturday.

For the ninth straight day the state reported no increase in patients that are currently in the hospital, which now stands at 1,032.

1,536 additional cases and 30 more deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 143,706 confirmed cases and 2,343 related deaths statewide.

More than 1.9 million tests have been administered so far.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools return to the academic calendar on Monday with full virtual learning. Three options were initially offered by the state with Option A, full in-person instruction, being taken off that table. CMS originally planned to do Option B, a hybrid, of part-time in-person and part-time virtual, but eventually pivoted and chose Option C, full remote instruction.

Parents were allowed to sign up for tablets and laptop computers to fully utilize the remote learning plan.

This week the North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced its plans for the return of fall sports. Teams will not return to competition until at least November and high school football is being moved to the spring. Basketball will begin in December.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 22,989 positive cases and 257 related deaths

Gaston County – 3,539 positive cases and 57 related deaths

Union County – 3,326 positive cases and 43 related deaths

Anson County – 366 positive cases and 3 related death

Stanly County – 1,224 positive cases and 31 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 2,767 positive cases and 50 related deaths

Rowan County – 2,340 positive cases and 51 related deaths

Iredell County – 1,963 positive cases and 17 related deaths

Cleveland County – 1,304 positive cases and 23 related deaths

Lincoln County – 926 positive cases and 10 deaths

Catawba County – 2,242 positive cases and 33 related deaths

Alexander County – 332 positive cases and 2 death

Burke County – 1,702 positive cases and 27 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,265 positive cases and 13 related deaths

Wilkes County – 905 positive cases and 18 related deaths

Avery County – 106 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 331 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 168 positive cases and 1 related death

