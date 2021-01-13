Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations continue to go up; deaths surpass 7,700

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

Hospitalizations continued to rise and now stand at 3,951.

NCDHHS reports 5,098 more cases on Wednesday raising the state tally to over 641,000.

14.7% is the last reported positive test percentage, which was updated on Monday. 7,745 related fatalities have been recorded so far; that’s 107 more than Tuesday.

The U.S. reported a daily record of 4,327 deaths on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris recommended to community members that they stay home as much as possible for the next three weeks. It is not a mandate, but rather a strong suggestion. She cited rising county numbers in fatalities, daily cases, and spread.

Also happening this week, CDC leaders said that patients 65 and older and anyone with underlying health conditions should receive the vaccine. The initial rule was those 70 and older could only receive it. Currently, there is a push to not hold back any vaccines and get them to Americans as soon as possible.

All of this comes as the backdrop to an impeachment proceeding on Capitol Hill accusing President Trump of inciting an insurrection. This is the second time he is facing impeachment.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Alexander County – 3,112 positive cases and 40 related deaths

Anson County – 1,699 positive cases and 36 related deaths

Avery County – 1,558 positive cases and 16 related deaths

Burke County – 7,209 positive cases and 88 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 13,565 positive cases and 163 related deaths

Caldwell County – 6,938 positive cases and 31 related deaths

Catawba County – 13,158 positive cases and 201 related deaths

Cleveland County – 8,115 positive cases and 165 related deaths

Gaston County – 18,549 positive cases and 270 related deaths

Iredell County – 11,394 positive cases and 123 related deaths

Lincoln County – 6,587 positive cases and 40 related deaths

Mecklenburg County – 73,477 positive cases and 646 related deaths

Rowan County – 10,941 positive cases and 196 related deaths

Stanly County – 5,147 positive cases and 92 related deaths

Union County – 15,368 positive cases and 124 related deaths

Wilkes County – 4,586 positive cases and 80 related deaths

