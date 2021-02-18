Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations continue to drop, less than 4,000 new cases reported; here’s a county-by-county breakdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 1,892 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 1:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

3,916 cases were reported on Thursday.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 833,423, and 10,766 people have died. 731,595 are molecular positive cases, and 101,828 are antigen-positive cases.

NCDHHS says that 6.2% of daily coronavirus tests conducted since the last report have been positive. To calculate daily percent positive NCDHHS only uses molecular test results from laboratories that report both positives and negatives through electronic laboratory reporting in NC COVID.

There have been a total of 9,774,085 coronavirus tests completed.

4,820 hospital beds are currently available and staffed, and 16,211 are in use. Others are either unstaffed or unreported.

As of Monday, Feb. 15, there have been 765,456 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: