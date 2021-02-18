Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations continue to drop, less than 4,000 new cases reported; here’s a county-by-county breakdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 1,892 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 1:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
3,916 cases were reported on Thursday.
The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 833,423, and 10,766 people have died. 731,595 are molecular positive cases, and 101,828 are antigen-positive cases.
NCDHHS says that 6.2% of daily coronavirus tests conducted since the last report have been positive. To calculate daily percent positive NCDHHS only uses molecular test results from laboratories that report both positives and negatives through electronic laboratory reporting in NC COVID.
There have been a total of 9,774,085 coronavirus tests completed.
4,820 hospital beds are currently available and staffed, and 16,211 are in use. Others are either unstaffed or unreported.
As of Monday, Feb. 15, there have been 765,456 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 3,820 positive cases and 72 related deaths
- Anson County – 2,223 positive cases and 51 related deaths
- Avery County – 1,786 positive cases and 19 related deaths
- Burke County – 9,015 positive cases and 133 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 17,837 positive cases and 222 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 8,418 positive cases and 66 related deaths
- Catawba County – 16,994 positive cases and 271 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 9,946 positive cases and 211 related deaths
- Gaston County – 23,095 positive cases and 371 related deaths
- Iredell County – 15,883 positive cases and 177 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 8,547 positive cases and 63 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 94,018 positive cases and 830 related deaths
- Rowan County – 14,426 positive cases and 269 related deaths
- Stanly County – 6,534 positive cases and 105 related deaths
- Union County – 20,009 positive cases and 189 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 5,855 positive cases and 99 related deaths