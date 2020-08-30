Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations continue to dip: Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

The North Carolina Department of Public Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Sunday.
Hospitalizations continued to decline for the second straight day with 917 patients currently in the hospital.
1,051 more cases and nine additional deaths have been reported since yesterday. There are now 166,127 confirmed cases and 2,692 related deaths statewide. Of those cases, 136,630 have recovered.
Positive tests unfortunately hit a high for the month of August at 8.8 percent.
About 2.24 million tests have been administered so far. State Health Director Mandy Cohen has continued to say there needs to be a decline in the percentage of positive tests in order to ease restrictions. Today’s number is the highest its been for the month of August.
The health department reported a record 2,585 cases on Saturday, however, they said the number was a bit misleading as LabCorp had not reported to them about 1,000 cases from earlier in the month until just yesterday. Officials said they are still trying to determine as to why there was a delay in the lab’s reporting.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Mecklenburg County – 25,198 positive cases and 284 related deaths
- Gaston County – 4,068 positive cases and 63 related deaths
- Union County – 3,908 positive cases and 48 related deaths
- Anson County – 438 positive cases and 3 related death
- Stanly County – 1,475 positive cases and 31 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 3,142 positive cases and 53 related deaths
- Rowan County – 2,777 positive cases and 60 related deaths
- Iredell County – 2,323 positive cases and 24 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 1,592 positive cases and 36 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 1,103 positive cases and 12 deaths
- Catawba County – 2,594 positive cases and 44 related deaths
- Alexander County – 397 positive cases and 2 death
- Burke County – 1,846 positive cases and 30 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 1,419 positive cases and 17 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 1,021 positive cases and 22 related deaths
- Avery County – 136 positive cases and 0 deaths
- Watauga County – 426 positive cases and 0 deaths
- Ashe County – 196 positive cases and 1 related death
