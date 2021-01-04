Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations inch toward 4k while infection rate hits new record

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

A record 3,635 patients are currently hospitalized. NCDHHS data shows that only 410 ICU beds that are staffed and are available have been reported by state hospitals. More than 2,000 are currently occupied.

The positive test percentage increased to an all-time high of 16.5%.

5,187 more cases have been reported since yesterday. there are now over 570,000 related cases statewide. There are 6,941 deaths to date.

The current partial stay-at-home order is set to expire on Friday. Under the current order restaurants must close at 10 and liquor cannot be served past 9 p.m.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 65,809 positive cases and 577 related deaths

Gaston County – 16,491 positive cases and 245 related deaths

Union County – 13,382 positive cases and 102 related deaths

Anson County – 1,495 positive cases and 27 related deaths

Stanly County – 4,607 positive cases and 78 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 11,903 positive cases and 151 related deaths

Rowan County – 9,747 positive cases and 172 related deaths

Iredell County – 9,992 positive cases and 102 related deaths

Cleveland County – 7,149 positive cases and 145 related deaths

Lincoln County – 5,733 positive cases and 26 related deaths

Catawba County – 11,740 positive cases and 160 related deaths

Alexander County – 2,827 positive cases and 31 related deaths

Burke County – 6,505 positive cases and 75 related deaths

Caldwell County – 6,262 positive cases and 31 related deaths

Wilkes County – 4,129 positive cases and 75 related deaths

Avery County – 1,383 positive cases and 15 related deaths

