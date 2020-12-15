Coronavirus in NC: Record numbers continue for patients currently in the hospital

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus data for Tuesday.

Hospitalizations continue to set new records each day, and now standing at an all-time high with 2,553 patients currently in the hospital. 5,855 related deaths have been confirmed.

NCDHHS said 5,236 more cases are being reported since Monday. There are now 446,601 confirmed cases statewide.

Governor Roy Cooper is set to provide a COVID-19 update Tuesday at 2 p.m.

On Monday, hospitals in North Carolina began receiving the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccination and an Atrium Health doctor was the first in the state to receive it.

“I COULDN’T BE MORE EXCITED”: ATRIUM HEALTH DOCTOR FIRST TO RECEIVE COVID-19 VACCINE IN NC

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools have reverted to full remote learning this week, following last week’s order by district leaders to shut down in-person instruction until at least mid-January.

This is the first full week of Cooper’s partial state shut down. Businesses must close at 10 p.m. and residents are urged not to travel, unless essential, from 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. for the rest of the month.

Liquor can no longer be served past 9 p.m.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 52,432 positive cases and 486 related deaths

Gaston County – 12,668 positive cases and 196 related deaths

Union County – 9,907 positive cases and 86 related deaths

Anson County – 1,176 positive cases and 18 related deaths

Stanly County – 3,590 positive cases and 78 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 8,809 positive cases and 114 related deaths

Rowan County – 7,238 positive cases and 150 related deaths

Iredell County – 7,516 positive cases and 61 related deaths

Cleveland County – 5,355 positive cases and 119 related deaths

Lincoln County – 4,370 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Catawba County – 9,046 positive cases and 117 related deaths

Alexander County – 2,099 positive cases and 21 related deaths

Burke County – 5,172 positive cases and 71 related deaths

Caldwell County – 4,581 positive cases and 25 related deaths

Wilkes County – 3,263 positive cases and 66 related deaths

Avery County – 1,196 positive cases and 13 deaths

Latest headlines from FOX 46