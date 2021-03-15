Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations continue steady fall to below 1k

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

2,166 new cases were reported Sunday and additional 1,337 new cases were reported by NCDHHS Monday, March 15, 2021. A total of 11,909 people have died related to the virus.

Hospitalizations continue their downward trend, dropping to 976.

NCDHHS says that 5.2% of daily coronavirus tests conducted since the last report have been positive. To calculate daily percent positive NCDHHS only uses molecular test results from laboratories that report both positives and negatives through electronic laboratory reporting in NC COVID.

There have been a total of 10,808,147 coronavirus tests completed.

The latest coronavirus stimulus relief package was passed last week. Some of the features of the package include $1,400 checks for Americans and financial relief for airlines and small businesses.

Governor Cooper has accelerated Group 4 access to vaccinations, which will now begin this week instead of the initial date of March 24.

President Biden stated last week that there will be enough vaccines for every adult American by the end of May. Biden and Vice President Harris this week plan on promoting the package during various speaking engagements.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: