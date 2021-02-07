Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations continue to decline as Mecklenburg passes 90K cases

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus data on Sunday.
hospitalizations continue to steadily decline and now stand at 2,378 current patients. The last reported infection rate was 7.4%.
4,674 more cases are being reported since yesterday, a slight increase. 796,195 cases have now been confirmed statewide. 9,983 related fatalities have been reported to date.
Last week North Carolina governor Roy Cooper urged schools to return to in-person learning. Mecklenburg County Health Director said she supports the guidance and was in contact with Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools this week to discuss plans of the return.
Cooper on Thursday proposed one-time bonuses to school personnel as part of a larger proposal of nearly $2 billion for emergency assistance for public and private K-12 schools and higher education in the state.
NCDHHS has also released a vaccine map that is now available to the public. Those interested can locate vaccine providers in their area by typing in a zip code.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 3,641 positive cases and 59 related deaths
- Anson County – 2,141 positive cases and 45 related deaths
- Avery County – 1,725 positive cases and 17 related deaths
- Burke County – 8,726 positive cases and 115 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 16,999 positive cases and 208 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 8,169 positive cases and 59 related deaths
- Catawba County – 16,389 positive cases and 255 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 9,602 positive cases and 203 related deaths
- Gaston County – 22,166 positive cases and 340 related deaths
- Iredell County – 15,164 positive cases and 169 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 8,188 positive cases and 57 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 90,074 positive cases and 791 related deaths
- Rowan County – 13,776 positive cases and 258 related deaths
- Stanly County – 6,237 positive cases and 103 related deaths
- Union County – 19,161 positive cases and 165 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 5,647 positive cases and 92 related deaths