Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations continue to decline as Mecklenburg passes 90K cases

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus data on Sunday.

hospitalizations continue to steadily decline and now stand at 2,378 current patients. The last reported infection rate was 7.4%.

4,674 more cases are being reported since yesterday, a slight increase. 796,195 cases have now been confirmed statewide. 9,983 related fatalities have been reported to date.

Last week North Carolina governor Roy Cooper urged schools to return to in-person learning. Mecklenburg County Health Director said she supports the guidance and was in contact with Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools this week to discuss plans of the return.

Cooper on Thursday proposed one-time bonuses to school personnel as part of a larger proposal of nearly $2 billion for emergency assistance for public and private K-12 schools and higher education in the state.

NCDHHS has also released a vaccine map that is now available to the public. Those interested can locate vaccine providers in their area by typing in a zip code.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: