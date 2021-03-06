Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations continue rapid drop

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Saturday.
The infection rate remains below the target 5%, and at last report was 4.2%.
Hospitalizations continued to drop rapidly and now stand at 1,179 current patients.
2,027 more cases were reported on Saturday raising the state tally to 872,176 confirmed cases.
Governor Roy Cooper and Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen both received their first doses of the vaccine this week.
Cooper accelerated Group 3 vaccine access by making all frontline essential workers eligible beginning this past Wednesday as opposed to the initial date of March 12.
NCDHHS said this week that cases at nursing homes and long-term care facilities have been rapidly declining. Case rates are down over 15-fold since the peak of transmission in January 2021, according to their data.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 3,951 positive cases and 76 related deaths
- Anson County – 2,327 positive cases and 53 related deaths
- Avery County – 1,849 positive cases and 20 related deaths
- Burke County – 9,289 positive cases and 142 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 18,727 positive cases and 236 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 8,712 positive cases and 79 related deaths
- Catawba County – 17,614 positive cases and 286 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 10,422 positive cases and 218 related deaths
- Gaston County – 23,974 positive cases and 379 related deaths
- Iredell County – 16,641 positive cases and 196 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 8,904 positive cases and 71 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 97,954 positive cases and 881 related deaths
- Rowan County – 15,041 positive cases and 290 related deaths
- Stanly County – 6,917 positive cases and 111 related deaths
- Union County – 21,023 positive cases and 202 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 6,054 positive cases and 104 related deaths