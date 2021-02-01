Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations continue dramatic dip

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.
Hospitalizations continued their dramatic fall and now stand at 2,781 current patients. They stood at nearly 4,000 two weeks ago.
The positive test percentage is back up on Monday going from 8.7% to 9.7%. 15 additional deaths were reported on Monday raising the state total to 9,342 related fatalities.
NCDHHS has also released a vaccine map that is now available to the public. Those interested can locate vaccine providers in their area by typing in a zip code.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools is giving an update on Monday at 12:30 p.m. regarding the district’s coronavirus data and metrics.
Atrium, Tepper Sports & Entertainment, and Honeywell wrapped up a successful three-day mass vaccine event at Bank of America Stadium this weekend. 18,000 people were expected to get vaccinated as that state of North Carolina is currently allowing groups 1 and 2, which include healthcare workers and those over the age of 65.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 3,514 positive cases and 59 related deaths
- Anson County – 2,046 positive cases and 42 related deaths
- Avery County – 1,684 positive cases and 16 related deaths
- Burke County – 8,532 positive cases and 106 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 16,063 positive cases and 194 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 7,892 positive cases and 40 related deaths
- Catawba County – 15,732 positive cases and 240 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 9,386 positive cases and 189 related deaths
- Gaston County – 21,506 positive cases and 325 related deaths
- Iredell County – 14,237 positive cases and 157 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 7,939 positive cases and 50 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 86,860 positive cases and 760 related deaths
- Rowan County – 13,080 positive cases and 246 related deaths
- Stanly County – 6,024 positive cases and 93 related deaths
- Union County – 18,345 positive cases and 152 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 5,399 positive cases and 91 related deaths