Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations continue dramatic dip

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

Hospitalizations continued their dramatic fall and now stand at 2,781 current patients. They stood at nearly 4,000 two weeks ago.

The positive test percentage is back up on Monday going from 8.7% to 9.7%. 15 additional deaths were reported on Monday raising the state total to 9,342 related fatalities.

NCDHHS has also released a vaccine map that is now available to the public. Those interested can locate vaccine providers in their area by typing in a zip code.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools is giving an update on Monday at 12:30 p.m. regarding the district’s coronavirus data and metrics.

Atrium, Tepper Sports & Entertainment, and Honeywell wrapped up a successful three-day mass vaccine event at Bank of America Stadium this weekend. 18,000 people were expected to get vaccinated as that state of North Carolina is currently allowing groups 1 and 2, which include healthcare workers and those over the age of 65.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: