Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations continue downward trend, ‘daily percent positive’ at 4.5%; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 1,498 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 1 p.m. Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
3,351 cases were reported on Thursday, Feb. 25.
The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 852,981, and 11,137 people have died. 745,214 are molecular positive cases, and 107,767 are antigen-positive cases.
NCDHHS says that 4.5% of daily coronavirus tests conducted since the last report have been positive. To calculate daily percent positive NCDHHS only uses molecular test results from laboratories that report both positives and negatives through electronic laboratory reporting in NC COVID.
There have been a total of 10,091,588 coronavirus tests completed.
5,344 hospital beds are currently available and staffed, and 15,736 are in use. Others are either unstaffed or unreported.
As of Monday, Feb. 22, there have been 795,521 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 3,883 positive cases and 74 related deaths
- Anson County – 2,267 positive cases and 52 related deaths
- Avery County – 1,807 positive cases and 20 related deaths
- Burke County – 9,172 positive cases and 136 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 18,331 positive cases and 233 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 8,556 positive cases and 67 related deaths
- Catawba County – 17,335 positive cases and 278 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 10,190 positive cases and 214 related deaths
- Gaston County – 23,556 positive cases and 375 related deaths
- Iredell County – 16,266 positive cases and 187 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 8,723 positive cases and 71 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 95,952 positive cases and 854 related deaths
- Rowan County – 14,744 positive cases and 275 related deaths
- Stanly County – 6,759 positive cases and 111 related deaths
- Union County – 20,555 positive cases and 193 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 5,952 positive cases and 103 related deaths