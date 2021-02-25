Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations continue downward trend, ‘daily percent positive’ at 4.5%; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 1,498 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 1 p.m. Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

3,351 cases were reported on Thursday, Feb. 25.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 852,981, and 11,137 people have died. 745,214 are molecular positive cases, and 107,767 are antigen-positive cases.

NCDHHS says that 4.5% of daily coronavirus tests conducted since the last report have been positive. To calculate daily percent positive NCDHHS only uses molecular test results from laboratories that report both positives and negatives through electronic laboratory reporting in NC COVID.

There have been a total of 10,091,588 coronavirus tests completed.

5,344 hospital beds are currently available and staffed, and 15,736 are in use. Others are either unstaffed or unreported.

As of Monday, Feb. 22, there have been 795,521 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: