Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations continue decline, infection rate remains steady

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.
Health officials reported 5,547 additional cases, bringing the statewide total to 787,349. 9,841 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported. Over 9.1 million tests have been completed overall.
2,523 patients are currently hospitalized and the infection rate remained relatively steady at 7.9 percent.
Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday proposed one-time bonuses to school personnel as part of a larger proposal of nearly $2 billion for emergency assistance for public and private K-12 schools and higher education in the state.
“In the last year, our teachers and school staff, along with community college and university workers, have gone above and beyond,” the governor said. “Teachers have always been our heroes, but throughout this pandemic, they have underscored their courage and commitment to educating our children.”
The proposal includes one-time bonuses of $2,500 for teachers and principals, $1,500 for school personnel in public K-12 schools and $2,000 for workers in our community colleges and universities.
Cooper’s budget also proposes $30 million in emergency investment to extend high-speed internet and 35,000 hotspots for education.
NCDHHS has also released a vaccine map that is now available to the public. Those interested can locate vaccine providers in their area by typing in a zip code.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 3,608 positive cases and 59 related deaths
- Anson County – 2,127 positive cases and 45 related deaths
- Avery County – 1,712 positive cases and 16 related deaths
- Burke County – 8,660 positive cases and 113 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 16,806 positive cases and 208 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 8,110 positive cases and 57 related deaths
- Catawba County – 16,189 positive cases and 252 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 9,532 positive cases and 200 related deaths
- Gaston County – 21,957 positive cases and 334 related deaths
- Iredell County – 14,985 positive cases and 164 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 8,108 positive cases and 57 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 89,056 positive cases and 784 related deaths
- Rowan County – 13,614 positive cases and 255 related deaths
- Stanly County – 6,176 positive cases and 100 related deaths
- Union County – 18,940 positive cases and 162 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 5,563 positive cases and 91 related deaths