Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations continue decline, infection rate remains steady

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

Health officials reported 5,547 additional cases, bringing the statewide total to 787,349. 9,841 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported. Over 9.1 million tests have been completed overall.

2,523 patients are currently hospitalized and the infection rate remained relatively steady at 7.9 percent.

Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday proposed one-time bonuses to school personnel as part of a larger proposal of nearly $2 billion for emergency assistance for public and private K-12 schools and higher education in the state.

“In the last year, our teachers and school staff, along with community college and university workers, have gone above and beyond,” the governor said. “Teachers have always been our heroes, but throughout this pandemic, they have underscored their courage and commitment to educating our children.”

The proposal includes one-time bonuses of $2,500 for teachers and principals, $1,500 for school personnel in public K-12 schools and $2,000 for workers in our community colleges and universities.

Cooper’s budget also proposes $30 million in emergency investment to extend high-speed internet and 35,000 hotspots for education.

NCDHHS has also released a vaccine map that is now available to the public. Those interested can locate vaccine providers in their area by typing in a zip code.

