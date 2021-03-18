Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations below 1k; ‘daily percent positive’ rate falls to 3.9%

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.
2,004 new cases were reported by NCDHHS on Thursday, March 18, 2021, bringing the statewide total to 891,314. 11,783 people have died related to the virus.
Hospitalizations decreased slightly to 995.
NCDHHS says that 3.9% of daily coronavirus tests conducted since the last report have been positive. To calculate daily percent positive NCDHHS only uses molecular test results from laboratories that report both positives and negatives through electronic laboratory reporting in NC COVID.
There have been a total of 10,900,126 coronavirus tests completed.
As of Monday, March 15, there have been 852,732 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).
On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper warned the public to be cautious of contagious COVID-19 variants they are seeing an increase in NC as the state hits a major coronavirus vaccination benchmark.
Gov. Cooper said North Carolina continues to succeed in getting shots off shelves and into arms. As of Wednesday morning, the state-administered over 3.4 million doses, and 25.7 percent of adults 18 and older have had at least one shot, and 16.5 percent have been fully vaccinated.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 4,020 positive cases and 82 related deaths
- Anson County – 2,398 positive cases and 53 related deaths
- Avery County – 1,936 positive cases and 20 related deaths
- Burke County – 9,432 positive cases and 145 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 19,160 positive cases and 239 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 8,821 positive cases and 96 related deaths
- Catawba County – 17,930 positive cases and 286 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 10,647 positive cases and 218 related deaths
- Gaston County – 24,370 positive cases and 398 related deaths
- Iredell County – 16,986 positive cases and 198 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 9,105 positive cases and 77 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 99,894 positive cases and 897 related deaths
- Rowan County – 15,354 positive cases and 291 related deaths
- Stanly County – 7,101 positive cases and 112 related deaths
- Union County – 21,616 positive cases and 206 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 6,188 positive cases and 104 related deaths