Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations below 1k; ‘daily percent positive’ rate falls to 3.9%

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

2,004 new cases were reported by NCDHHS on Thursday, March 18, 2021, bringing the statewide total to 891,314. 11,783 people have died related to the virus.

Hospitalizations decreased slightly to 995.

NCDHHS says that 3.9% of daily coronavirus tests conducted since the last report have been positive. To calculate daily percent positive NCDHHS only uses molecular test results from laboratories that report both positives and negatives through electronic laboratory reporting in NC COVID.

There have been a total of 10,900,126 coronavirus tests completed.

As of Monday, March 15, there have been 852,732 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper warned the public to be cautious of contagious COVID-19 variants they are seeing an increase in NC as the state hits a major coronavirus vaccination benchmark.

Gov. Cooper said North Carolina continues to succeed in getting shots off shelves and into arms. As of Wednesday morning, the state-administered over 3.4 million doses, and 25.7 percent of adults 18 and older have had at least one shot, and 16.5 percent have been fully vaccinated.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: