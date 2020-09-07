Coronavirus in NC: Number of cases nears 178,000; NCDHHS says hospitalization numbers are likely higher than reported

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – There are about 765 people currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, as of 12 p.m. Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Within 24 hours, 1,018 people have tested positive for COVID-19, a decrease from 1,086 reported on Sunday, Sept. 6., according to NCDHHS.

The state reported that 5,668 hospital beds are currently available and staffed. 12,421 are in use. 7,387 are either unreported or unstaffed.

NCDHHS officials released a statement on Monday, Sept. 7 saying that the hospitalization data is incomplete and the number of people hospitalized is likely higher than the number listed.

The full statement is provided below:

“Since Friday, Sept. 4, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has experienced continued technical and submission issues with hospital systems’ data, which have been exacerbated by the holiday weekend, resulting in incomplete hospitalization data. NCDHHS is working with all parties to resolve these issues. Because the COVID-19 NC Dashboard displays only data that it is received, it is likely that actual hospital numbers are higher than what is on the current dashboard.”

There have been 2,459,582 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 5.6% of those tests have been positive.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 177,919, and 2,897 people have died.

The 2,111 new cases reported on Sept. 1 is the highest single-day total reported since July 30.

NC health officials reported 48 deaths on Aug. 18, which is the highest single-day death toll. The previous daily increase record was 45 and was set on July 29 and Aug. 12.

As of Monday, Sept. 7, there have been 156,652 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

Last week state leaders announced North Carolina’s move into Phase 2.5, which eases restrictions and allows playground, gyms, aquariums, and bowling alleys to reopen. Bars are still ordered to remain closed.

Questions still linger as to when a possible vaccine could be delivered. “There was definitely a lot of wishful thinking that there was going to be a magical test that was going to save us all, but we’re not there yet,” said Dr. Allison Rakeman of New York City’s Public Health Laboratory.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 26,301 positive cases and 316 related deaths

Gaston County – 4,325 positive cases and 66 related deaths

Union County – 4,180 positive cases and 52 related deaths

Anson County – 483 positive cases and 3 related death

Stanly County – 1,623 positive cases and 53 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 3,430 positive cases and 55 related deaths

Rowan County – 2,945 positive cases and 77 related deaths

Iredell County – 2,494 positive cases and 24 related deaths

Cleveland County – 1,704 positive cases and 46 related deaths

Lincoln County – 1,225 positive cases and 13 deaths

Catawba County – 2,729 positive cases and 47 related deaths

Alexander County – 442 positive cases and 3 death

Burke County – 1,926 positive cases and 31 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,483 positive cases and 17 related deaths

Wilkes County – 1,081 positive cases and 26 related deaths

Avery County – 224 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 491 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 224 positive cases and 1 related death

