Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations and positive cases continue downward trend, daily percent positive at 3.8%

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 1,039 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 12:15 p.m. Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

On Thursday, 2,061 new cases were reported.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 879,825, and 11,622 people have died. 765,023 are molecular positive cases, and 114,802 are antigen-positive cases.

NCDHHS says that 3.8% of daily coronavirus tests conducted since the last report have been positive. To calculate daily percent positive NCDHHS only uses molecular test results from laboratories that report both positives and negatives through electronic laboratory reporting in NC COVID.

There have been a total of 10,652,888 coronavirus tests completed.

5,629 hospital beds are currently available and staffed, and 15,448 are in use. Others are either unstaffed or unreported.

As of Monday, March 8, there have been 837,824 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: