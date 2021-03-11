Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations and positive cases continue downward trend, daily percent positive at 3.8%

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 1,039 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 12:15 p.m. Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
On Thursday, 2,061 new cases were reported.
The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 879,825, and 11,622 people have died. 765,023 are molecular positive cases, and 114,802 are antigen-positive cases.
NCDHHS says that 3.8% of daily coronavirus tests conducted since the last report have been positive. To calculate daily percent positive NCDHHS only uses molecular test results from laboratories that report both positives and negatives through electronic laboratory reporting in NC COVID.
There have been a total of 10,652,888 coronavirus tests completed.
5,629 hospital beds are currently available and staffed, and 15,448 are in use. Others are either unstaffed or unreported.
As of Monday, March 8, there have been 837,824 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 3,999 positive cases and 77 related deaths
- Anson County – 2,361 positive cases and 53 related deaths
- Avery County – 1,884 positive cases and 20 related deaths
- Burke County – 9,354 positive cases and 145 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 18,899 positive cases and 238 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 8,752 positive cases and 93 related deaths
- Catawba County – 17,732 positive cases and 286 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 10,510 positive cases and 218 related deaths
- Gaston County – 24,131 positive cases and 381 related deaths
- Iredell County – 16,771 positive cases and 197 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 8,973 positive cases and 75 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 98,652 positive cases and 887 related deaths
- Rowan County – 15,159 positive cases and 291 related deaths
- Stanly County – 6,992 positive cases and 111 related deaths
- Union County – 21,246 positive cases and 204 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 6,115 positive cases and 104 related deaths