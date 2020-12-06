Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations and daily cases remain at record levels

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Sunday.

6,438 more cases were reported on Sunday raising the state tally to 394,990. Hospitalization remain at an all-time high with 2,191 patients currently in the hospital.

The infection rate is level at 10.4%, however, state leaders want to see that percentage under 5. So far 5,543 North Carolinians have died from the Virus.

On Saturday NCDHHS reported that daily cases had skyrocketed, reporting a record 6,018. The previous high had been just over 5,600 last Thursday.

In less than a week, the state went from exceeding 5,000 cases to exceeding 6,000.

Nationally, the U.S. reported a record number of hospitalizations nationwide with over 101,000 patients currently in the hospital. Also this week both sides of the political aisle said they are making progress on an additional stimulus package that could be approved before the end of the year.

As far as a vaccine, December 10 is the date set for a potential emergency approval by federal officials for distribution of the first round of vaccines.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 46,983 positive cases and 470 related deaths

Gaston County – 11,151 positive cases and 188 related deaths

Union County – 8,656 positive cases and 76 related deaths

Anson County – 1,014 positive cases and 16 related deaths

Stanly County – 3,213 positive cases and 78 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 7,724 positive cases and 110 related deaths

Rowan County – 6,301 positive cases and 137 related deaths

Iredell County – 6,280 positive cases and 56 related deaths

Cleveland County – 4,688 positive cases and 113 related deaths

Lincoln County – 3,818 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Catawba County – 7,661 positive cases and 102 related deaths

Alexander County – 1,813 positive cases and 18 related deaths

Burke County – 4,450 positive cases and 68 related deaths

Caldwell County – 3,884 positive cases and 25 related deaths

Wilkes County – 2,939 positive cases and 55 related deaths

Avery County – 1,052 positive cases and 9 deaths

