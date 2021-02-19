Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations and daily cases drop Friday; here’s a county-by-county breakdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 1,780 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 1:30 p.m. Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
3,227 cases were reported on Thursday.
The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 836,650, and 10,820 people have died. 733,964 are molecular positive cases, and 102,686 are antigen-positive cases.
NCDHHS says that 5.7% of daily coronavirus tests conducted since the last report have been positive. To calculate daily percent positive NCDHHS only uses molecular test results from laboratories that report both positives and negatives through electronic laboratory reporting in NC COVID.
There have been a total of 9,825,272 coronavirus tests completed.
5,195 hospital beds are currently available and staffed, and 15,918 are in use. Others are either unstaffed or unreported.
As of Monday, Feb. 15, there have been 765,456 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 3,825 positive cases and 72 related deaths
- Anson County – 2,235 positive cases and 51 related deaths
- Avery County – 1,787 positive cases and 20 related deaths
- Burke County – 9,042 positive cases and 135 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 17,893 positive cases and 224 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 8,432 positive cases and 67 related deaths
- Catawba County – 17,072 positive cases and 271 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 9,987 positive cases and 211 related deaths
- Gaston County – 23,173 positive cases and 371 related deaths
- Iredell County – 15,945 positive cases and 177 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 8,582 positive cases and 66 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 94,306 positive cases and 833 related deaths
- Rowan County – 14,479 positive cases and 269 related deaths
- Stanly County – 6,568 positive cases and 105 related deaths
- Union County – 20,095 positive cases and 189 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 5,879 positive cases and 100 related deaths