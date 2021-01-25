Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations and daily cases continue downward trend Monday

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus data on Monday.
Hospitalizations and daily cases both continued to decrease Monday as the state reported 3,287 patients currently hospitalized and 4,633 new cases. 723,445 total cases have now been reported statewide.
25 additional deaths were also reported, bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 8,720 in North Carolina.
The infection rate fell slightly to 10.2 percent.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools leaders released the latest COVID metrics and data on Monday. CMS says all of its district operational metrics have gone from minimal concern to moderate concern including child nutrition, transportation, adequate custodial staff, and nursing availability. Last week only nurse availability was listed as a moderate concern. 75-90% of schools are covered, however, if any of the categories fall below 75% coverage they will be considered ‘substantial’ concern putting it in the red.
A mass vaccination site opened this past weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Those who are eligible for a shot must be 65 or older. Last week NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen expressed concern over the allotment of vaccine doses on the federal level that the state has and is expected to be receiving, stating the state has the capability of distributing a lot more than they’ve received so far.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 3,383 positive cases and 54 related deaths
- Anson County – 1,942 positive cases and 40 related deaths
- Avery County – 1,640 positive cases and 16 related deaths
- Burke County – 8,177 positive cases and 102 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 15,341 positive cases and 187 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 7,644 positive cases and 34 related deaths
- Catawba County – 14,964 positive cases and 227 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 9,028 positive cases and 175 related deaths
- Gaston County – 20,660 positive cases and 306 related deaths
- Iredell County – 13,400 positive cases and 141 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 7,498 positive cases and 43 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 82,572 positive cases and 721 related deaths
- Rowan County – 12,390 positive cases and 236 related deaths
- Stanly County – 5,770 positive cases and 92 related deaths
- Union County – 17,462 positive cases and 140 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 5,127 positive cases and 89 related deaths