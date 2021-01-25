Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations and daily cases continue downward trend Monday

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus data on Monday.

Hospitalizations and daily cases both continued to decrease Monday as the state reported 3,287 patients currently hospitalized and 4,633 new cases. 723,445 total cases have now been reported statewide.

25 additional deaths were also reported, bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 8,720 in North Carolina.

The infection rate fell slightly to 10.2 percent.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools leaders released the latest COVID metrics and data on Monday. CMS says all of its district operational metrics have gone from minimal concern to moderate concern including child nutrition, transportation, adequate custodial staff, and nursing availability. Last week only nurse availability was listed as a moderate concern. 75-90% of schools are covered, however, if any of the categories fall below 75% coverage they will be considered ‘substantial’ concern putting it in the red.

A mass vaccination site opened this past weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Those who are eligible for a shot must be 65 or older. Last week NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen expressed concern over the allotment of vaccine doses on the federal level that the state has and is expected to be receiving, stating the state has the capability of distributing a lot more than they’ve received so far.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: