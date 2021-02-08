Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations and daily cases continue month-long decline

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.
Daily cases continued a gradual decline in a sign of increasing hope that the virus is being stabilized. 3,084 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours raising the state tally to just below 800,000 since the pandemic began. This is just the second time in over a month the daily case report has fallen below 3,700.
Hospitalizations also continued a steady decline and now stand at 2,339 current patients. The infection rate was last reported to be 8.6%. Eight additional deaths were reported on Monday. there are now 9,991 related fatalities.
Last week the Charlotte Mecklenburg School system was one of many counties trying to figure out and strategically plan a return to in-person instruction following strong recommendations from North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.
CMS employees ages 65 and up received vaccines this weekend at McClintock Middle School in southeast Charlotte.
NCDHHS said over the weekend that a very rare coronavirus strain from Denmark had been detected in the state by a lab in Raleigh. Only three other cases, all in Colorado, have been detected so far.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 3,650 positive cases and 59 related deaths
- Anson County – 2,143 positive cases and 45 related deaths
- Avery County – 1,732 positive cases and 17 related deaths
- Burke County – 8,738 positive cases and 115 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 17,052 positive cases and 208 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 8,191 positive cases and 59 related deaths
- Catawba County – 16,440 positive cases and 255 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 9,628 positive cases and 203 related deaths
- Gaston County – 22,234 positive cases and 340 related deaths
- Iredell County – 15,216 positive cases and 169 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 8,231 positive cases and 57 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 90,473 positive cases and 794 related deaths
- Rowan County – 13,829 positive cases and 258 related deaths
- Stanly County – 6,265 positive cases and 103 related deaths
- Union County – 19,236 positive cases and 165 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 5,671 positive cases and 92 related deaths