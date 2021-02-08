Coronavirus in NC: Hospitalizations and daily cases continue month-long decline

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

Daily cases continued a gradual decline in a sign of increasing hope that the virus is being stabilized. 3,084 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours raising the state tally to just below 800,000 since the pandemic began. This is just the second time in over a month the daily case report has fallen below 3,700.

Hospitalizations also continued a steady decline and now stand at 2,339 current patients. The infection rate was last reported to be 8.6%. Eight additional deaths were reported on Monday. there are now 9,991 related fatalities.

Last week the Charlotte Mecklenburg School system was one of many counties trying to figure out and strategically plan a return to in-person instruction following strong recommendations from North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.

CMS employees ages 65 and up received vaccines this weekend at McClintock Middle School in southeast Charlotte.

NCDHHS said over the weekend that a very rare coronavirus strain from Denmark had been detected in the state by a lab in Raleigh. Only three other cases, all in Colorado, have been detected so far.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: