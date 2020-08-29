Coronavirus in NC: A record 2,585 daily cases reported on Saturday

The North Carolina Department of Public Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Saturday.

2,585 more cases were reported on Saturday, eclipsing the previous daily high of 2,481. Also not good is the number of deaths being reported, 31, the highest daily fatality number in almost two weeks. The highest number of daily deaths reported so far during the pandemic was 38 on August 1.

There are now 165,076 confirmed cases and 2,683 related deaths statewide.

Hospitalizations remain under 1,000 at 965.

More than 2.2 million tests have been administered so far.

A storm of controversy was unleashed this week when the CDC released revised COVID-19 guidelines easing restrictions in response to pressure from the White House administration, sources said.

Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris was quick to respond with a statement.

“We believe the guidance to be misleading and not based on any scientific information or data. A large percentage of positives continue to be asymptomatic. Individuals who are close contacts to a case should continue to seek testing whether or not they have symptoms.”

Phase 2 is set to expire on September 11.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 25,112 positive cases and 284 related deaths

Gaston County – 4,052 positive cases and 63 related deaths

Union County – 3,898 positive cases and 48 related deaths

Anson County – 437 positive cases and 3 related death

Stanly County – 1,467 positive cases and 31 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 3,136 positive cases and 53 related deaths

Rowan County – 2,770 positive cases and 60 related deaths

Iredell County – 2,314 positive cases and 24 related deaths

Cleveland County – 1,586 positive cases and 35 related deaths

Lincoln County – 1,093 positive cases and 12 deaths

Catawba County – 2,591 positive cases and 44 related deaths

Alexander County – 396 positive cases and 2 death

Burke County – 1,840 positive cases and 30 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,417 positive cases and 17 related deaths

Wilkes County – 1,017 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Avery County – 133 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 424 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 194 positive cases and 1 related death

For more information from the NCDHHS, please click here.