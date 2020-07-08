Coronavirus in NC: 1,435 new cases and 21 deaths. Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

The North Carolina Department of Public Health is releasing its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

1,435 more cases are being reported and 21 deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 77,310 confirmed cases and 1,441 related deaths statewide.

Approximately 1.1 million tests have been administered so far.

Five additional hospitalizations are being reported since yesterday raising the total to 994 currently in the hospital.

This is the 15th straight day the state has reported over 1,000 new cases.

Governor Roy Cooper, who is in an election year, made a statewide mask mandate requiring any citizen who cannot properly social distance to wear a face-covering when out in public.

The governor and state health leaders suggested last week that they have every intention of having kids in the classroom this fall.

State health director Mandy Cohen reiterated on Tuesday that the state is not headed in the right direction. Phase 2 is scheduled to expire next week.

The United States saw over 60,000 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University, making it another record-breaking day.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 13,489 positive cases and 158 related deaths

Gaston County – 1,479 positive cases and 14 related deaths

Union County – 1,579 positive cases and 25 related deaths

Anson County – 171 positive cases and 1 related death

Stanly County – 484 positive cases and 5 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 1,424 positive cases and 33 related deaths

Rowan County – 1,382 positive cases and 41 related deaths

Iredell County – 956 positive cases and 9 related deaths

Cleveland County – 423 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Lincoln County – 341 positive cases and 1 death

Catawba County – 1,066 positive cases and 13 related deaths

Alexander County – 138 positive cases and 1 death

Burke County – 1,134 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Caldwell County – 546 positive cases and 4 related deaths

Wilkes County – 600 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Avery County – 19 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 104 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 61 positive cases and 1 related death

