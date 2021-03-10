Coronavirus in NC: Health officials report 72 fewer hospitalizations, over 1.8k new cases

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

1,861 new cases and 1,075 hospitalizations were reported on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

The total number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 877,764, and 11,595 people have died.

NCDHHS says that 5.3% of daily coronavirus tests conducted since the last report have been positive. To calculate daily percent positive NCDHHS only uses molecular test results from laboratories that report both positives and negatives through electronic laboratory reporting in NC COVID.

There have been a total of 10,607,439 coronavirus tests completed.

As of Monday, March 8, there have been 837,824 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

Governor Cooper and the General Assembly announced on Wednesday that schools can reopen under Plan A for public schools grades K-5 under a newly proposed bill. Middle and high school students would have the choice of Plan A or B.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools sent a letter to parents and families announcing that all proms have been canceled this year because of the pandemic,” CMS said in an update sent out last Friday, March 5. “I know this is heartbreaking for our seniors, especially those who did not have one last year either. Please know we will do everything we can to provide opportunities for students to get together when we are able to do so safely.”

Also on Wednesday the CDC and NIH announced a significant dip in the national daily death toll.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: