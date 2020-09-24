Coronavirus in NC: 1,600+ new cases, 40 more deaths reported in 24 hours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

State health officials said 1,688 more cases and 40 additional deaths are being reported since Wednesday. There are now 198,189 confirmed cases and 3,356 related deaths statewide.

More than 176,000 of those patients have recovered, NCDHHS said.

The infection rate fell at 4.8 percent. State health officials said 902 patients currently remain in the hospital. More than 2.8 million tests have been administered.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday announced the next phase in re-opening up the state during the coronavirus pandemic.

Large outdoor venues that can hold over 10,000 seats, such as Bank of America Stadium, will be able to open at 7-percent capacity.

NCDHHS announced that it has released an app that will notify users when and where they may have been exposed to the virus. The app is called ‘SlowCOVIDNC.’ It leverages Google’s and Apple’s Exposure Notification System.

Mecklenburg County released its latest statistics this week. More than half of the county’s deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care facilities. Eight out of 10 virus patients have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 27,884 positive cases and 345 related deaths

Gaston County – 4,990 positive cases and 77 related deaths

Union County – 4,653 positive cases and 58 related deaths

Anson County – 563 positive cases and 4 related deaths

Stanly County – 1,864 positive cases and 56 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 3,883 positive cases and 63 related deaths

Rowan County – 3,261 positive cases and 91 related deaths

Iredell County – 2,726 positive cases and 27 related deaths

Cleveland County – 2,118 positive cases and 61 related deaths

Lincoln County – 1,535 positive cases and 14 deaths

Catawba County – 3,032 positive cases and 52 related deaths

Alexander County – 504 positive cases and 7 death

Burke County – 2,049 positive cases and 38 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,603 positive cases and 18 related deaths

Wilkes County – 1,192 positive cases and 33 related deaths

Avery County – 331 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 622 positive cases and 1 death

Ashe County – 254 positive cases and 1 related death

