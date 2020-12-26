Coronavirus in NC: Over half a million cases now confirmed after holiday data release

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Saturday.

Due to the holiday, NCDHHS did not report numbers on Thursday or Friday.

Thursday saw the second-highest number of daily cases reported with 7,703. That number dropped significantly on Saturday to 5,503. There are now 513,930 confirmed cases statewide.

Hospitalizations remain above 3,000 with 3,023 patients currently in the hospital.

6,526 deaths have been confirmed and the infection rate remains steady at 10.4%.

Federal unemployment benefits for the pandemic were set to expire on Saturday as stimulus relief remains in doubt.

North Carolina is in a partially modified stay-at-home executive order from Governor roy cooper. Residents are instructed to not travel unless necessary between the hours of 190 p.m. and 5 a.m. Last week Cooper issued an order allowing businesses to serve ‘to-go’ cocktails to try and curve a decline in sales. Cooper also said he will extend the moratorium on evictions statewide.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools have reverted to being full remote instruction through at least mid-January.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: