Coronavirus in NC: Delayed reporting results in large spike in new daily case numbers Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

New daily positive case numbers jumped by alarming 12,079 new cases after NCDHHS included delayed reports from urgent care tests.

The delayed reported cases came from tests performed at FastMed Urgent Care clinics from December through January. Officials said those tests accounted for 7,912 of the 12,079 new cases.

Overall, 776,307 cases have been reported statewide out of just over 9 million completed tests.

169 additional deaths were reported since Tuesday, bringing the state total to 9,578.

Hospitalizations fell to 2,706, while the infection rate jumped to 14 percent.

Following President Biden’s announcement that pharmacies will now be part of the vaccine rollout, Novant says it is partnering with a Walgreens location in Charlotte at 6231 Fairview Road for assistance.

Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris is expected to give a COVID-19 update Wednesday at 1 p.m. Harris has suggested that schools are not ready to return to in-person instruction just yet. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on Tuesday said it is time for students to return for in-person instruction and is now encouraging counties to make that decision.

Public schools remain in Plan C for full remote instruction through mid-February. There has been no announcement yet on whether or not that will be expanded.

On Monday, Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools released its latest COVID-19 data. Case rate remains in the red while the district saw some improvement in its operational readiness categories.

NCDHHS has also released a vaccine map that is now available to the public. Those interested can locate vaccine providers in their area by typing in a zip code.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: