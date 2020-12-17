Coronavirus in NC: Deaths surpass 6,000 as state adds another 5,786 new cases; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases

In North Carolina, about 2,804 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 12:25 p.m. on Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Thursday’s hospitalization numbers are the highest the state has seen yet.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 457,660, and 6,065 people have died. 423,821 are molecular positive cases, and 33,839 are antigen-positive cases.

NCDHHS says that 11.7% of daily coronavirus tests conducted since the last report have been positive. To calculate daily percent positive NCDHHS only uses molecular test results from laboratories that report both positives and negatives through electronic laboratory reporting in NC COVID.

There have been a total of 6,149,645 coronavirus tests completed.

4,491 hospital beds are currently available and staffed, and 16,506 are in use. Others are either unstaffed or unreported.

As of Monday, Dec. 14, there have been 365,273 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

The NCDHHS released the following statement on Friday from NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen:

“Having more than 7,500 cases is staggering and alarming. We are now seeing the impact of Thanksgiving gatherings. Do not wait until it is you or your loved one sick or alone in the hospital or you are facing the loss of a loved one to wear a mask, wait 6 feet apart, and wash your hands often. Act now. Please ask yourself what you can do to help slow the spread of this virus and save lives. I want to remind everyone that our Modified Stay at Home Order goes into effect tonight. This order requires people to stay at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Businesses including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses, most retail stores and more, will be required to close by 10 p.m. In addition, all onsite alcohol consumption sales must end by 9 p.m.”

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 53,526 positive cases and 492 related deaths

Gaston County – 12,917 positive cases and 203 related deaths

Union County – 10,201 positive cases and 87 related deaths

Anson County – 1,207 positive cases and 19 related deaths

Stanly County – 3,689 positive cases and 78 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 9,201 positive cases and 120 related deaths

Rowan County – 7,403 positive cases and 153 related deaths

Iredell County – 7,692 positive cases and 61 related deaths

Cleveland County – 5,512 positive cases and 130 related deaths

Lincoln County – 4,487 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Catawba County – 9,269 positive cases and 118 related deaths

Alexander County – 2,133 positive cases and 21 related deaths

Burke County – 5,270 positive cases and 73 related deaths

Caldwell County – 4,685 positive cases and 27 related deaths

Wilkes County – 3,338 positive cases and 66 related deaths

Avery County – 1,207 positive cases and 19 deaths

Latest headlines from FOX 46