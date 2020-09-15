Coronavirus in NC: Total related deaths pass 3,000; daily cases 1,000+

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.
State health officials said 1,106 more cases and 51 additional deaths are being reported since Monday. There are now 186,887 confirmed cases and 3,111 statewide. The rate of infection rose slightly to 5%. New York has reported a rate of infection below 1% for 38 straight days.
New recovery statistics were released late Monday and now stand at 167,257.
More than 2.6 million tests have been administered so far.
State Health Secretary Mandy Cohen announced on Tuesday an additional testing vendor, Optum Serve, that will provide resources for the state to continue testing capacity. “Testing is a core element of North Carolina’s response to this pandemic, and that means making sure cost and access challenges never act as a barrier to a needed test. As we continue expanding free community testing options, we’re helping North Carolinians to stay informed about their health and help slow the spread of COVID-19,” Cohen said.
Mecklenburg County rolled out the area’s latest data Tuesday morning. Three out of four cases are in adults aged 20-59. Nearly every death has occurred in adults older than 60 and every death, other than five, had underlying health conditions.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Mecklenburg County – 27,021 positive cases and 334 related deaths
- Gaston County – 4,600 positive cases and 74 related deaths
- Union County – 4,428 positive cases and 56 related deaths
- Anson County – 521 positive cases and 3 related deaths
- Stanly County – 1,733 positive cases and 52 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 3,647 positive cases and 59 related deaths
- Rowan County – 3,072 positive cases and 83 related deaths
- Iredell County – 2,569 positive cases and 25 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 1,879 positive cases and 54 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 1,378 positive cases and 14 deaths
- Catawba County – 2,860 positive cases and 48 related deaths
- Alexander County – 471 positive cases and 3 death
- Burke County – 1,974 positive cases and 33 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 1,526 positive cases and 17 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 1,117 positive cases and 28 related deaths
- Avery County – 306 positive cases and 0 deaths
- Watauga County – 531 positive cases and 0 deaths
- Ashe County – 244 positive cases and 1 related death
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!
LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX46.COM
- Virginia man extradited to Raleigh following arrest in connection with man’s disappearance
- VIDEO: Hurricane Sally crawls ashore in Alabama and Florida
- Police leaders pressed Rochester to keep Daniel Prude video secret
- One more day of sun before Hurricane Sally remnants bring heavy rain, flood risk to Carolinas
- Park rangers identify human remains found in Great Smoky Mountains National Park