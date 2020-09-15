Coronavirus in NC: Total related deaths pass 3,000; daily cases 1,000+

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

State health officials said 1,106 more cases and 51 additional deaths are being reported since Monday. There are now 186,887 confirmed cases and 3,111 statewide. The rate of infection rose slightly to 5%. New York has reported a rate of infection below 1% for 38 straight days.

New recovery statistics were released late Monday and now stand at 167,257.

More than 2.6 million tests have been administered so far.

State Health Secretary Mandy Cohen announced on Tuesday an additional testing vendor, Optum Serve, that will provide resources for the state to continue testing capacity. “Testing is a core element of North Carolina’s response to this pandemic, and that means making sure cost and access challenges never act as a barrier to a needed test. As we continue expanding free community testing options, we’re helping North Carolinians to stay informed about their health and help slow the spread of COVID-19,” Cohen said.

Mecklenburg County rolled out the area’s latest data Tuesday morning. Three out of four cases are in adults aged 20-59. Nearly every death has occurred in adults older than 60 and every death, other than five, had underlying health conditions.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 27,021 positive cases and 334 related deaths

Gaston County – 4,600 positive cases and 74 related deaths

Union County – 4,428 positive cases and 56 related deaths

Anson County – 521 positive cases and 3 related deaths

Stanly County – 1,733 positive cases and 52 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 3,647 positive cases and 59 related deaths

Rowan County – 3,072 positive cases and 83 related deaths

Iredell County – 2,569 positive cases and 25 related deaths

Cleveland County – 1,879 positive cases and 54 related deaths

Lincoln County – 1,378 positive cases and 14 deaths

Catawba County – 2,860 positive cases and 48 related deaths

Alexander County – 471 positive cases and 3 death

Burke County – 1,974 positive cases and 33 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,526 positive cases and 17 related deaths

Wilkes County – 1,117 positive cases and 28 related deaths

Avery County – 306 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 531 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 244 positive cases and 1 related death

