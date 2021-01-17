Coronavirus in NC: Death toll continues to climb; lowest infection rate in nearly a month on Sunday

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Sunday.

A sobering 67 additional deaths are being reported on Sunday. There are now 8,083 related fatalities statewide. Last week the U.S. set a record for daily deaths with 4,197 reported on Tuesday.

The infection rate fell to the lowest its been in almost a month, currently standing at 10.2%. It stood at 9.7% on December 23.

6,811 more cases were reported on Sunday raising the state’s confirmed number of cases to over 674,000.

Last week Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools made the decision to again delay the return to in-person learning until at least February, with a further delay for middle and high school students. Many private schools in the Charlotte metro have returned to in-person learning for a full five days a week, as have some parts of South Carolina. Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris cited rising numbers and community spread.

On Wednesday a socially distant, scaled-down version of the presidential inauguration will be held at Noon (full coverage on Fox 46) as President-elect Joe Biden takes the oath of office as the 46th president.

The largest vaccine campaign in North Carolina history continues this week with large scale venues across Mecklenburg County and surrounding areas including Bank of America Stadium and Charlotte Motor Speedway taking part. Local leaders and business partners say the goal is to distribute one million vaccinations by Fourth of July in Mecklenburg County.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: