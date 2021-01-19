Coronavirus in NC: Data drops across the board Tuesday; here’s a county-by-county breakdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus data on Tuesday.

NCDHHS said 56 additional deaths have been reported since Sunday raising the state tally to 8,139 related fatalities. Data was not reported over the holiday on Monday.

3,881 patients are currently in the hospital. One month ago there were only 2,824.

4,058 more cases have been reported since Monday. there are now 684,497 confirmed cases statewide. 5,802 new cases were reported on Monday.

The infection rate is currently at 11.8%.

Last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools made the decision to again delay the return to in-person learning until at least February, with a further delay for middle and high school students. Many private schools in the Charlotte metro have returned to in-person learning for a full five days a week, as have some parts of South Carolina. Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris cited rising numbers and community spread.

On Wednesday, a socially distant, scaled-down version of the presidential inauguration will be held at 12 p.m. (Full coverage on FOX 46) as President-elect Joe Biden takes the oath of office as the 46th president.

The largest vaccine campaign in North Carolina history continues this week with large-scale venues across Mecklenburg County and surrounding areas, including Bank of America Stadium and Charlotte Motor Speedway, taking part. Local leaders and business partners say the goal is to distribute one million vaccinations by the Fourth of July in Mecklenburg County.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Alexander County – 3,296 positive cases and 42 related deaths

Anson County – 1,820 positive cases and 38 related deaths

Avery County – 1,607 positive cases and 16 related deaths

Burke County – 7,622 positive cases and 90 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 14,428 positive cases and 175 related deaths

Caldwell County – 7,306 positive cases and 31 related deaths

Catawba County – 14,027 positive cases and 206 related deaths

Cleveland County – 8,599 positive cases and 172 related deaths

Gaston County – 19,663 positive cases and 285 related deaths

Iredell County – 12,311 positive cases and 132 related deaths

Lincoln County – 7,081 positive cases and 42 related deaths

Mecklenburg County – 77,736 positive cases and 681 related deaths

Rowan County – 11,745 positive cases and 215 related deaths

Stanly County – 5,470 positive cases and 92 related deaths

Union County – 16,365 positive cases and 130 related deaths

Wilkes County – 4,876 positive cases and 83 related deaths