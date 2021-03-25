Coronavirus in NC: ‘Daily precent positive’ rate, hospitalizations fall as restrictions eased

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

2,112 new cases were reported over the last 24 hours. 11,987 total deaths have been reported.

Hospitalizations dropped to 945, however, remaining under 1,000 for the eighth straight day. The ‘daily percent positive’ rate fell to 4.2 percent.

As of March 21, 2021, at least 864,755 patients are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

Hesitancy towards the COVID-19 vaccines has become a growing concern for many health officials throughout North Carolina.

Governor Roy Cooper says one demographic in particular, men living in rural areas, has been skipping the shot in high numbers.

“We are seeing that as well and we are concerned about it. We’re working to focus our messaging to those groups,” Cooper said.