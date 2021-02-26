Coronavirus in NC: ‘Daily percent positive’ stays below 5% as state prepares to ease restrictions

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 1,465 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 11:40 a.m. Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
2,924 new cases were reported on Friday, Feb. 26.
The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 855,905, and 11,186 people have died.
NCDHHS says that 4.7% of daily coronavirus tests conducted since the last report have been positive. To calculate daily percent positive NCDHHS only uses molecular test results from laboratories that report both positives and negatives through electronic laboratory reporting in NC COVID.
There have been a total of 10,150,647 coronavirus tests completed.
As of Monday, Feb. 22, there have been 795,521 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).
At 5 p.m. Friday, North Carolina is set to ease some restrictions, including lifting Gov. Cooper’s Stay-at-Home Order curfew. Masks and social distancing are still mandatory.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 3,895 positive cases and 74 related deaths
- Anson County – 2,270 positive cases and 52 related deaths
- Avery County – 1,811 positive cases and 20 related deaths
- Burke County – 9,191 positive cases and 138 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 18,397 positive cases and 233 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 8,594 positive cases and 67 related deaths
- Catawba County – 17,370 positive cases and 277 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 10,216 positive cases and 215 related deaths
- Gaston County – 23,620 positive cases and 375 related deaths
- Iredell County – 16,335 positive cases and 190 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 8,749 positive cases and 71 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 96,252 positive cases and 855 related deaths
- Rowan County – 14,786 positive cases and 277 related deaths
- Stanly County – 6,782 positive cases and 111 related deaths
- Union County – 20,606 positive cases and 196 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 5,970 positive cases and 103 related deaths