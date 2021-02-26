Coronavirus in NC: ‘Daily percent positive’ stays below 5% as state prepares to ease restrictions

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 1,465 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 11:40 a.m. Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

2,924 new cases were reported on Friday, Feb. 26.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 855,905, and 11,186 people have died.

NCDHHS says that 4.7% of daily coronavirus tests conducted since the last report have been positive. To calculate daily percent positive NCDHHS only uses molecular test results from laboratories that report both positives and negatives through electronic laboratory reporting in NC COVID.

There have been a total of 10,150,647 coronavirus tests completed.

As of Monday, Feb. 22, there have been 795,521 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

At 5 p.m. Friday, North Carolina is set to ease some restrictions, including lifting Gov. Cooper’s Stay-at-Home Order curfew. Masks and social distancing are still mandatory.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: