Coronavirus in NC: ‘Daily percent positive’ rate increases for 5th straight day

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

1,093 new cases were reported by NCDHHS on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, bringing the statewide total to 887,311. 11,722 people have died related to the virus.

Hospitalizations increased slightly to 1,021.

NCDHHS says that 6.7% of daily coronavirus tests conducted since the last report have been positive. To calculate daily percent positive NCDHHS only uses molecular test results from laboratories that report both positives and negatives through electronic laboratory reporting in NC COVID.

There have been a total of 10,824,621 coronavirus tests completed.

As of Monday, March 15, there have been 852,732 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

Parts of Group 4 became eligible to get vaccinated this week including those with prior medical conditions.

The federal government’s rescue plan with new stimulus checks and bailouts for airlines and small businesses, among other items, is being touted this week by the president and vice president. Americans have already begun receiving $1,400 stimulus checks.

