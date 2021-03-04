Coronavirus in NC: ‘Daily percent positive’ rate falls to 4.2%; 2,502 new cases reported

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

2,502 new cases and 1,290 hospitalizations were reported on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

The total number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 868,056, and 11,399 people have died.

NCDHHS says that 4.2% of daily coronavirus tests conducted since the last report have been positive. To calculate daily percent positive NCDHHS only uses molecular test results from laboratories that report both positives and negatives through electronic laboratory reporting in NC COVID.

There have been a total of 10,396,113 coronavirus tests completed.

As of Monday, March 1, there have been 819,839 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

Safe, indoor visitations are allowed to resume at many long-term care facilities in North Carolina due to a “rapid decline” in new COVID-19 cases, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Health leaders said the decision was made after case rates dropped “15-fold” in skilled nursing facilities, adult care homes and other licensed facilities since transmission peaked in January. Due to the decline in cases, most facilities now meet the criteria to resume indoor visitations.

Health officials in North Carolina said 205,000 vaccines have been administered to long-term care staff and residents.