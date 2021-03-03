Coronavirus in NC: ‘Daily percent positive’ rate above 6%; over 2k new daily cases reported

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

2,145 new cases and 1,303 hospitalizations were reported on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

The total number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 865,554, and 11,363 people have died.

NCDHHS says that 6.1% of daily coronavirus tests conducted since the last report have been positive. To calculate daily percent positive NCDHHS only uses molecular test results from laboratories that report both positives and negatives through electronic laboratory reporting in NC COVID.

There have been a total of 10,341,299 coronavirus tests completed.

As of Monday, March 1, there have been 819,839 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

Gov. Cooper received his first vaccine dose on Wednesday. On Tuesday Cooper announced all frontline essential workers in Group 3 can get vaccinated beginning on Wednesday, as opposed to next week.

The state will receive over 80,000 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week. The one-dose shot was granted emergency approval over the weekend.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: