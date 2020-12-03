Coronavirus in NC: Daily percent positive rate 10.1% as hospitalizations set record again; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 2,101 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Thursday’s hospitalization numbers are the highest the state has seen yet.

NC shattered the record for daily cases on Thursday, passing more than 5,000 for the first time.

Today North Carolina has more than 5,600 new COVID cases and a high percent positive. We must get these numbers down by people and businesses following our existing strong Executive Orders on masks, lower occupancy, closures and gathering limits. – RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) December 3, 2020

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 377,231 and 5,410 people have died. 353,966 are molecular positive cases, and 23,265 are antigen-positive cases.

There have been 5,409,434 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 10.1 percent of those tests have been positive.

4,761 hospital beds are currently available and staffed, and 16,297 are in use. Others are either unstaffed or unreported. 432 ICU beds are available and staffed, and 1,965 are in use.

As of Monday, Nov. 30, there have been 315,979 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 44,976 positive cases and 458 related deaths

Gaston County – 10,669 positive cases and 188 related deaths

Union County – 8,202 positive cases and 76 related deaths

Anson County – 968 positive cases and 14 related deaths

Stanly County – 3,104 positive cases and 78 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 7,334 positive cases and 107 related deaths

Rowan County – 5,928 positive cases and 131 related deaths

Iredell County – 5,876 positive cases and 51 related deaths

Cleveland County – 4,498 positive cases and 111 related deaths

Lincoln County – 3,636 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Catawba County – 7,255 positive cases and 97 related deaths

Alexander County – 1,700 positive cases and 18 related deaths

Burke County – 4,186 positive cases and 65 related deaths

Caldwell County – 3,697 positive cases and 24 related deaths

Wilkes County – 2,801 positive cases and 51 related deaths

Avery County – 984 positive cases and 8 deaths

