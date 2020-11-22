Coronavirus in NC: Daily cases remain at an all-time high, closing in on 5K

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Sunday.
A record 4,514 daily cases were reported on Sunday, just the second time the state has surpassed 4,000. There are now 336,775 confirmed cases.
A hospitalizations record was set on Saturday and Sunday’s numbers dipped slightly with NCDHHS now reporting 1,571 patients currently in the hospital.
The good news is the infection rate dropped significantly, down to 7.1% from 9.4 just last week.
Officials this week cautioned holiday travelers to follow social distancing restrictions and state guidelines, including North Carolina’s indoor gathering limitations to a maximum of 10 people.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Mecklenburg County – 40,754 positive cases and 430 related deaths
- Gaston County – 9,555 positive cases and 176 related deaths
- Union County – 7,255 positive cases and 72 related deaths
- Anson County – 866 positive cases and 14 related deaths
- Stanly County – 2,816 positive cases and 78 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 6,384 positive cases and 103 related deaths
- Rowan County – 5,243 positive cases and 126 related deaths
- Iredell County – 5,066 positive cases and 45 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 4,014 positive cases and 104 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 3,175 positive cases and 20 related deaths
- Catawba County – 6,261 positive cases and 80 related deaths
- Alexander County – 1,455 positive cases and 13 related deaths
- Burke County – 3,548 positive cases and 63 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 3,278 positive cases and 21 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 2,489 positive cases and 47 related deaths
- Avery County – 865 positive cases and 4 deaths
