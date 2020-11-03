Coronavirus in NC: Daily cases jump back to over 2,000 on Election Day

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

2,349 more cases and eight additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. There are now 280,377 confirmed cases and 4,457 related deaths statewide.

The rate of infection has increased to 6.8% and there are still over 1,000 patients currently in the hospital.

Over 246,000 of those patients have already recovered.

On Monday Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools reopened for partial in-person instruction for public schools grades Pre-K through fifth.

Socially distant voters hit the polls on Tuesday to vote in the general election.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 35,076 positive cases and 398 related deaths

Gaston County – 7,970 positive cases and 141 related deaths

Union County – 6,163 positive cases and 65 related deaths

Anson County – 742 positive cases and 11 related deaths

Stanly County – 2,488 positive cases and 74 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 5,153 positive cases and 95 related deaths

Rowan County – 4,320 positive cases and 119 related deaths

Iredell County – 4,035 positive cases and 34 related deaths

Cleveland County – 3,403 positive cases and 87 related deaths

Lincoln County – 2,588 positive cases and 16 related deaths

Catawba County – 4,847 positive cases and 62 related deaths

Alexander County – 1,009 positive cases and 10 related deaths

Burke County – 2,840 positive cases and 52 related deaths

Caldwell County – 2,744 positive cases and 19 related deaths

Wilkes County – 1,900 positive cases and 41 related deaths

Avery County – 666 positive cases and 2 deaths

LATEST HEADLINES