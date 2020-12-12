Coronavirus in NC: Daily cases hit over 6K, hospitalizations again set new record at over 2,500; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 2,577 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 12:00 p.m. Saturday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Saturday’s hospitalization numbers are the highest the state has seen yet.

On Friday, health officials reported the latest new case record with 7,540 new cases recorded in a single day. 6,153 new cases were reported on Saturday, Dec. 12.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 429,776, and 5,796 people have died. 399,981 are molecular positive cases, and 29,795 are antigen-positive cases.

NCDHHS says that 11.7% of daily coronavirus tests conducted since the last report have been positive. To calculate daily percent positive NCDHHS only uses molecular test results from laboratories that report both positives and negatives through electronic laboratory reporting in NC COVID.

VIRAL VIDEOS SHOWING PACKED BAR WITH NO MASKS STUNS NC HEALTH OFFICIALS

There have been a total of 5,906,830 coronavirus tests completed.

4,847 hospital beds are currently available and staffed, and 16,251 are in use. Others are either unstaffed or unreported.

As of Monday, Dec. 7, there have been 341,041 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

The NCDHHS released the following statement on Friday from NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen:

“Having more than 7,500 cases is staggering and alarming. We are now seeing the impact of Thanksgiving gatherings. Do not wait until it is you or your loved one sick or alone in the hospital or you are facing the loss of a loved one to wear a mask, wait 6 feet apart, and wash your hands often. Act now. Please ask yourself what you can do to help slow the spread of this virus and save lives. I want to remind everyone that our Modified Stay at Home Order goes into effect tonight. This order requires people to stay at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Businesses including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses, most retail stores, and more, will be required to close by 10 p.m. In addition, all onsite alcohol consumption sales must end by 9 p.m.”

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 50,535 positive cases and 483 related deaths

Gaston County – 12,185 positive cases and 194 related deaths

Union County – 9,492 positive cases and 83 related deaths

Anson County – 1,098 positive cases and 18 related deaths

Stanly County – 3,470 positive cases and 78 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 8,547 positive cases and 112 related deaths

Rowan County – 6,928 positive cases and 149 related deaths

Iredell County – 7,119 positive cases and 61 related deaths

Cleveland County – 5,169 positive cases and 117 related deaths

Lincoln County – 4,190 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Catawba County – 8,602 positive cases and 105 related deaths

Alexander County – 2,009 positive cases and 19 related deaths

Burke County – 4,990 positive cases and 71 related deaths

Caldwell County – 4,330 positive cases and 25 related deaths

Wilkes County – 3,149 positive cases and 58 related deaths

Avery County – 1,152 positive cases and 13 deaths

