Coronavirus in NC: Daily cases have jumped from 55 to 2,600+ in 30 days

LINCOLNTON, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest daily COVID-19 data on Wednesday, and it’s not good.

An alarming 2,633 new cases are being reported in the last 24 hours. To give this some perspective, 55 cases were reported 30 days ago.

Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris will give an update on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Governor Cooper is set to hold a news conference on Thursday and CMS is expected to discuss a potential mask mandate on Friday. Cooper suggested earlier this week that everyone in schools this fall regardless of the vaccine, in grades K-8, should be wearing masks.

Gaston and Union counties have already voted to make masks optional in schools this fall. Iredell and Statesville schools were set to hold an emergency meeting to discuss a mask mandate on Wednesday.

In other related news, the coronavirus has become a concern in Tokyo at the Olympics. A record 3,177 daily cases were reported there on Wednesday. Tokyo has a population of 14 million people. California and New York have both announced all state employees will need to be vaccinated or be able to undergo weekly testing.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: