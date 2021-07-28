Coronavirus in NC: Daily cases have jumped from 55 to 2,600+ in 30 days

LINCOLNTON, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest daily COVID-19 data on Wednesday, and it’s not good.
An alarming 2,633 new cases are being reported in the last 24 hours. To give this some perspective, 55 cases were reported 30 days ago.
Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris will give an update on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Governor Cooper is set to hold a news conference on Thursday and CMS is expected to discuss a potential mask mandate on Friday. Cooper suggested earlier this week that everyone in schools this fall regardless of the vaccine, in grades K-8, should be wearing masks.
Gaston and Union counties have already voted to make masks optional in schools this fall. Iredell and Statesville schools were set to hold an emergency meeting to discuss a mask mandate on Wednesday.
In other related news, the coronavirus has become a concern in Tokyo at the Olympics. A record 3,177 daily cases were reported there on Wednesday. Tokyo has a population of 14 million people. California and New York have both announced all state employees will need to be vaccinated or be able to undergo weekly testing.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 4,545 positive cases and 85 related deaths
- Anson County – 2,681 positive cases and 57 related deaths
- Avery County – 2,184 positive cases and 21 related deaths
- Burke County – 10,357 positive cases and 164 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 23,103 positive cases and 265 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 9,662 positive cases and 111 related deaths
- Catawba County – 20,262 positive cases and 311 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 12,080 positive cases and 229 related deaths
- Gaston County – 27,744 positive cases and 445 related deaths
- Iredell County – 19,733 positive cases and 237 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 10,586 positive cases and 86 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 118,317 positive cases and 990 related deaths
- Rowan County – 17,698 positive cases and 315 related deaths
- Stanly County – 8,102 positive cases and 138 related deaths
- Union County – 25,685 positive cases and 228 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 7,126 positive cases and 117 related deaths