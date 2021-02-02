Coronavirus in NC: For the first time in over a month, daily cases fell below 3K

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

Daily cases fell below 3,000 for the first time in over a month with 2,926 cases reported on Tuesday. There are now over 764,000 related cases statewide. There was also good news surrounding current hospitalizations, which continued to fall. They now stand at 2,741 current patients in the hospital.

67 additional deaths are being reported since yesterday and the state now stands at 9,409 related fatalities. The infection rate remains level at 10.2%.

The state announced on Monday that over one million vaccinations had been administered so far, and that NCDHHS will begin releasing daily vaccine data to the public. “I am so grateful to our vaccine partners across the state who continue working in innovative ways to make sure North Carolinians have a spot to take their shot. It is incumbent on all of us to use the limited supply of vaccine we have as quickly and equitably as possible, finding new ways to meet people where they are,” said NC Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D.

Public schools remain in Plan C for full remote instruction through mid-February. There has been no announcement yet on whether or not that will be expanded.

On Monday, Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools released its latest COVID-19 data. Case rate remains in the red while the district saw some improvement in its operational readiness categories.

NCDHHS has also released a vaccine map that is now available to the public. Those interested can locate vaccine providers in their area by typing in a zip code.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: