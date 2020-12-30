Coronavirus in NC: Daily cases and infection rate reach record highs Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

The state added 8,551 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data. NCDHHS said a technical issue experienced Tuesday resulted in inflated statistics for Wednesday.

532,830 total cases and 6,729 deaths are now reported statewide.

The daily percent positive rate rose to 14.8 percent, another record high. Hospitalizations dipped slightly to 3,339.

Gov. Roy Cooper provided a COVID-19 update on Wednesday at 2 p.m. Watch it live here.

Also on Wednesday is an emergency meeting called by Union County Public Schools that will address the plans for returning to in-person instruction.

A number of hospitals in California this week said they are facing an oxygen shortage due to the rise in hospitalizations.

On Tuesday Colorado reported the first U.S. case of the new coronavirus variant originally found in the U.K.

Plans for an increased $2,000 stimulus check to Americans is still in limbo after Senator Mitch McConnell blocked a vote.

NCDHHS announced this week they are partnering with NC Central University to ensure coronavirus resources are provided in underserved communities.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 61,990 positive cases and 553 related deaths

Gaston County – 15,308 positive cases and 239 related deaths

Union County – 12,333 positive cases and 97 related deaths

Anson County – 1,402 positive cases and 26 related deaths

Stanly County – 4,287 positive cases and 78 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 11,061 positive cases and 144 related deaths

Rowan County – 8,881 positive cases and 167 related deaths

Iredell County – 9,267 positive cases and 101 related deaths

Cleveland County – 6,578 positive cases and 138 related deaths

Lincoln County – 5,338 positive cases and 20 related deaths

Catawba County – 11,020 positive cases and 155 related deaths

Alexander County – 2,642 positive cases and 30 related deaths

Burke County – 6,182 positive cases and 75 related deaths

Caldwell County – 5,873 positive cases and 28 related deaths

Wilkes County – 3,832 positive cases and 72 related deaths

Avery County – 1,330 positive cases and 15 related deaths

