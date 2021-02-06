Coronavirus in NC: Daily cases and hospitalizations continue to decline

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Saturday.
Daily cases continued to decline with 4,172 more cases being reported since Friday. Current hospitalizations also continued to drop, now down to 2,468 patients. Hospitalizations have fallen every day for nearly two weeks. The infection rate currently stands at 7.8%. Sadly, 85 additional deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
This week North Carolina governor Roy Cooper urged schools to return to in-person learning. Mecklenburg County Health Director said she supports the guidance and was in contact with Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools this week to discuss plans of the return.
Cooper on Thursday proposed one-time bonuses to school personnel as part of a larger proposal of nearly $2 billion for emergency assistance for public and private K-12 schools and higher education in the state.
NCDHHS has also released a vaccine map that is now available to the public. Those interested can locate vaccine providers in their area by typing in a zip code.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 3,624 positive cases and 59 related deaths
- Anson County – 2,129 positive cases and 45 related deaths
- Avery County – 1,717 positive cases and 17 related deaths
- Burke County – 8,691 positive cases and 113 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 16,887 positive cases and 208 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 8,138 positive cases and 59 related deaths
- Catawba County – 16,305 positive cases and 254 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 9,575 positive cases and 203 related deaths
- Gaston County – 22,074 positive cases and 340 related deaths
- Iredell County – 15,058 positive cases and 166 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 8,151 positive cases and 57 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 89,511 positive cases and 788 related deaths
- Rowan County – 13,663 positive cases and 256 related deaths
- Stanly County – 6,207 positive cases and 102 related deaths
- Union County – 19,044 positive cases and 165 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 5,605 positive cases and 91 related deaths