Coronavirus in NC: Daily cases and hospitalizations continue to decline

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Saturday.

Daily cases continued to decline with 4,172 more cases being reported since Friday. Current hospitalizations also continued to drop, now down to 2,468 patients. Hospitalizations have fallen every day for nearly two weeks. The infection rate currently stands at 7.8%. Sadly, 85 additional deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

This week North Carolina governor Roy Cooper urged schools to return to in-person learning. Mecklenburg County Health Director said she supports the guidance and was in contact with Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools this week to discuss plans of the return.

Cooper on Thursday proposed one-time bonuses to school personnel as part of a larger proposal of nearly $2 billion for emergency assistance for public and private K-12 schools and higher education in the state.

NCDHHS has also released a vaccine map that is now available to the public. Those interested can locate vaccine providers in their area by typing in a zip code.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: