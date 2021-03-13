Coronavirus in NC: Daily cases and hospitalizations continue dramatic fall

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Saturday.

The daily case report continues to fall dramatically, with just 892 daily cases reported on Saturday. This date last month the average daily case report was almost 5,000.

Hospitalizations are also trending downward with 1,028 current patients. This time last month there was nearly 2,300.

The infection rate is up slightly, to 5.4%, and 28 additional deaths have been reported over the last 24 hours raising the state total to 11,691 related fatalities.

Governor Cooper announced this week that he is accelerating vaccine access for some eligible candidates in Group 4. Cooper also signed a bill this week aimed at bringing more students back into the classroom for in-person learning.

President Biden signed the latest coronavirus stimulus package this week, which will include $1,400 checks for Americans.

The CDC issued new guidance this week on vaccines, stating that the vaccine will start to be effective two weeks after you received a second and final dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Johnson & Johnson is only one dose.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: