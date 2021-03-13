Coronavirus in NC: Daily cases and hospitalizations continue dramatic fall

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Saturday.
The daily case report continues to fall dramatically, with just 892 daily cases reported on Saturday. This date last month the average daily case report was almost 5,000.
Hospitalizations are also trending downward with 1,028 current patients. This time last month there was nearly 2,300.
The infection rate is up slightly, to 5.4%, and 28 additional deaths have been reported over the last 24 hours raising the state total to 11,691 related fatalities.
Governor Cooper announced this week that he is accelerating vaccine access for some eligible candidates in Group 4. Cooper also signed a bill this week aimed at bringing more students back into the classroom for in-person learning.
President Biden signed the latest coronavirus stimulus package this week, which will include $1,400 checks for Americans.
The CDC issued new guidance this week on vaccines, stating that the vaccine will start to be effective two weeks after you received a second and final dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Johnson & Johnson is only one dose.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 4,004 positive cases and 82 related deaths
- Anson County – 2,376 positive cases and 53 related deaths
- Avery County – 1,900 positive cases and 20 related deaths
- Burke County – 9,374 positive cases and 145 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 18,963 positive cases and 238 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 8,775 positive cases and 93 related deaths
- Catawba County – 17,792 positive cases and 286 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 10,552 positive cases and 218 related deaths
- Gaston County – 24,208 positive cases and 389 related deaths
- Iredell County – 16,823 positive cases and 197 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 9,030 positive cases and 75 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 98,940 positive cases and 891 related deaths
- Rowan County – 15,207 positive cases and 291 related deaths
- Stanly County – 7,011 positive cases and 112 related deaths
- Union County – 21,331 positive cases and 204 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 6,133 positive cases and 104 related deaths